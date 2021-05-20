Joan Downs: Please keep practicing safety measures

Dear Editor: While I received my second COVID vaccine in early April, I am immune-compromised. For my and others' safety, I continue to wear a mask and keep socially distant from those I don't know.
Yet, I often encounter strangers who are not keeping socially distanced from me, while I try my best to stay 6 feet away from them, particularly when they try to talk, unmasked, to me. Even if they have had their second vaccine, I would urge them to follow Dane County protocols of continuing to be masked and socially distanced whenever they might encounter someone outside of their immediate circle, for the safety of all of us.
Joan Downs
Madison
