Joan Downs: Core Spaces ignores Madison's core values

Dear Editor: I am astounded and outraged by the decision of Core Spaces to go forward with a project that will radically change downtown Madison.
Where and when was the opportunity for residents, students, businesses, the university and city officials to provide input? It was only on Feb. 10, apparently after the deed was done, that there was any possibility of commenting.
This deal, made under the cover of darkness, flies in the face of Madison's attempts, not always successful, to be honest, transparent and to engage the community — just a few of, and I use this next word intentionally — our core values. Core Spaces apparently has ignored all of these.
If there is any way at all to block this project, done without the consent of its citizens, from going forward and drastically and forever changing the character of downtown Madison, let us find out what that is and band together. After all, there are other locations where Core Spaces could build affordable student housing. It only needed to ask.
Joan Downs
Madison
