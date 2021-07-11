Joan Downs: Bus plan leaves those with disabilities in the dust

Dear Editor: In its recent column on the possibility of upcoming changes to Madison's bus service, The Capital Times blithely and without analysis refers to the proposal of reducing 10 stops on State Street to only two stops. Such a drastic reduction would make it exceedingly difficult for those like me who have trouble walking and for those who are unable to walk at all to get to where we need to go.
Time and time again, so-called "improvements" to bus service and to State Street are proposed by: the city (with the ironic project name of "Move Forward); the bus system, which is focused on speed and not on accessibility; and State Street businesses, who are asking for my patronage, while at the same time asking for bus route changes that would severely limit my access to such businesses.
In its rush to improve the speed of bus routes, each and every one of the above entities has run over the needs of those with physical and other limitations. What accommodations, if any, were considered to respond to the needs of this population, of which I am a part?
Shouldn't we slow down a bit to ensure that the proposals for a faster, less interrupted bus system do not leave those with limitations like me stranded?
Joan Downs
Madison
