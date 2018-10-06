Dear Editor: I believe that it may be difficult for those who have never been sexually assaulted to understand the trauma and the ramifications of that trauma. This is particularly true regarding if, how and when those of us who were assaulted told others about the assault. Many of those who did tell others about the assaults were not believed or otherwise dismissed, for example, by telling the police who may not have taken any action.
As an assault survivor, I have one question for those who doubt all us who have now come forward to bravely speak about having been assaulted: If you don't believe us now, would you have believed us then?
Joan Downs
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.