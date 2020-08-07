Joan Downs: Ali Maresh is the voice many of us need

Dear Editor: It is no secret that there is stigma attached to those who, like myself, struggle with mental illness — in my case chronic clinical depression, currently well-managed with medication and therapy. Often, that stigma leads to silence which, in turn, reinforces the stigma.
Ali Maresh, candidate for the Assembly from the 76th District, has chosen a different path. She writes and speaks openly about her anxiety, depression and panic attacks and how she has learned to manage these appropriately. Her article on this and why these are the reasons that she is running was published in Women's Health magazine on July 28.
According to the National Institute on Mental Health, one in five people, including children, suffer from mental illness, yet fewer than half of those obtain treatment. Accessing care is yet another formidable struggle even for those seeking it, with an insufficient number of providers, prohibitively high costs, and other barriers.
Maresh will be an advocate and the voice for those of us who have the same issues and will work to bring health care, mental health care included, to us.
I support Ali Maresh in her quest for the state Assembly representative from the 76th District. Please consider joining me.
Joan Downs
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!