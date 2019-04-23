Dear Editor: I agree that SSM Health should prioritize finding a suitable replacement for the Pick 'n Save before starting construction on its building, as accessibility to food is a necessary component to good health. I hope that SSM takes this into consideration.
However, while it may not address the needs of everyone who will be affected by the loss of the Pick 'n Save on Park Street, I have had success with ordering groceries online for delivery from Fresh Madison Market, located at 703 University Avenue. Unfortunately, your April 16 story did not mention this resource. Might there be others?
Fresh Madison Market has a small delivery charge, and I have found them to have excellent customer service. Their store is accessible by several buses, although I understand the difficulty of transporting groceries by bus.
I hope that SSM, local grocery stores and others can work together to fill this critical need before construction starts.
Joan Downs
Madison
