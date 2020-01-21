Jo Swanson: Legislators should be cautious about fast-tracking adoption

Dear Editor: With regard to removing and fast-tracking adoption of babies born to addicted mothers, legislators should read this:
https://www.salon.com/2020/01/11/for-babies-born-into-addiction-punishing-the-mother-is-no-cure_partner/
There are powerful arguments for keeping babies with their moms, physically, emotionally and psychologically.
Jo Swanson
Wetmore, Michigan
