Jimmer Yunek: Kristie Goforth is the change Monona needs

Dear Editor: Monona is a beautiful place to live, but if you value transparency in government, it’s not the best. Each year our property taxes go up, and despite homeowners paying more and more, the city’s debt keeps going up too. Worst of all, there are few opportunities for public input on the decisions that drive our financial trajectory. The upcoming San Damiano purchase is case in point.
Last summer, a private fundraising consultant issued a report unequivocally stating that he did not believe the city could raise the funds necessary for this purchase. Instead of publicizing the finding, it was “lost in the shuffle” according to Mayor O’Connor, and only came to the community’s attention thanks to the reporting of the Wisconsin State Journal.
After making this enormous purchase with zero public input, there is now an insiders-only steering committee which is also declining to engage the community in any meaningful way. If the city government really wanted to find a solution to best meet everyone’s needs, they would give folks the opportunity to have their voice heard.
That’s why I support Kristie Goforth for mayor; she genuinely believes in engaging the community and making sure everyone’s opinion is considered. As a newer member of a city council dominated by folks who have had their seat for decades, Kristie has experienced firsthand a city government culture that is opaque by nature, keeping their cards close to their chest even among their peers.
Our country has experienced a decades-long decline in civic engagement, and that leads to the situation we are now in. Having a leader like Kristie who will go the extra mile to engage the community and make everyone feel like their perspective matters will go a long way to reversing that trend, at least here where I call home.
Jimmer Yunek
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.