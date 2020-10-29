Jim Weiss: Trump has compromised our national security

Dear Editor: What color is red? A rather mundane question, you might think. What color represents Communism? What color represents Republicans? Both are associated with red. Yet in the minds of most people that look at Communism as a dichotomy to Republicanism, as Republicans have been red haters going back to the early '50s, the years of McCarthyism.
What happened to that association? It seems that Republicans have forgotten their hatred of Communism. Today we have a president who appears to be an associate of Putin, the leader of Communist Russia. Trump does not act on behalf of the United States against an avowed enemy, Communist Russia or against Putin's actions which also directly affect us.
Trump pulled American troops out of Syria and left our Kurd friends defenseless against Syrians/Russians. This resulted in a destabilization of the region, the release of thousands of ISIS fighters and loss of security in the region.
Sanctions against Russia put in by the Obama administration were weakened by Trump.
Putin put a bounty on our soldiers fighting in Afghanistan and Trump said nothing.
Mueller came up with 34 indictments against Trump associates involving his 2016 campaign.
It is clear that Trump is a weak president who has compromised our national security. That is yours and mine! Don’t vote for this draft-dodging traitor!
Jim Weiss
Evansville
