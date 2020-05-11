Jim Vaughan: If 'stay at home' order is upheld, I may leave Wisconsin

Dear Editor: I am a 50-year-old man born and raised in Wisconsin. We are born with God given, certain “inalienable” rights. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This shutdown violates the rights of the worker, the business owner and the consumer. Police are giving people fines for violating this order using intimidation and force creating a police state and it's unconstitutional. It is beyond me that American citizens and it’s government are even considering debate on this, it is illegal for a government to infringe on these God given rights and if it’s not it should be. I believe that if our Supreme Court sides with Evers on this I will need to consider leaving this beautiful state that I have lived and called my home my entire life.