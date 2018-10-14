Dear Editor: As a 47-year-old with multiple sclerosis, I'm always worrying about what my health coverage will look like when my current insurance expires. I'm unable to work and have nearly used up my current plan, which is using up my banked sick leave from my former employer, and will have to make some tough decisions when it runs out.
The short-term plans, recently approved by the current administration, will likely not be available to me given my health. Because they are available, though, young and healthy people will surely be the ones to buy them up. This reduces the pool size for "Obamacare."
The result will be higher rates for people like me, your parents (rates increase with age), and anyone who has been stricken with a disease like cancer, heart disease, depression, diabetes, or anything else defined as a pre-existing condition.
Then, the Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare") will go up in price since it's only affordable if everyone pays into it, regardless of age or pre-existing conditions. It's not perfect but it's a step in the right direction. This is something that will likely be priced too high for many citizens. It's not acceptable to have health care system that only favors wealthy or healthy people.
It is imperative that we all go out and vote in November to affect change! We can't leave people out in the cold. We must create a system where everyone gets health care.
#ProtectPatientsNow
#DefendPreex
Jim Turk
Madison
