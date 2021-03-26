Jim Turk: Proposed voting bills pose challenges for those with limited abilities

Dear Editor: Is it too much to ask that everyone has the right to vote? It would seem to me that this is a centerpiece of our democracy. That’s what makes us Americans.
Should our friends and neighbors with limited abilities be excluded from this meaningful democratic process?
That is exactly what six bills that have been introduced aim to do. At the very surface, they seem harmless, but as you grow to understand the needs and abilities of the people that these bills would affect, you come to realize that they are simply designed to strip them of this basic right to vote.
“Indefinitely confined” is a term that is used in these bills and refers to people with disabilities and other health- and age-related issues that find it difficult to get out and do things like their able-bodied counterparts. For some reason it has become a politicized word and there is an assumption that people using it to describe themselves are just lazy.
They rely, and I’m one of those people, on their municipalities to provide them with the means to carry out their sacred duty. These people need things to be made simpler for them, not harder.
If you make it a felony to provide assistance, the people that need help aren’t going to get it. If it’s questionable, The people who would normally do it, like the staff at assisted-living facilities and group homes, aren’t going to take the risk. Shouldn’t we make it easier for people to perform their civic duty?
The bills in question are LRB 0428, 1537, 1585, 1703, 1935, and 2032.
Call your local legislators and tell them that you do not support these bills!
Jim Turk
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.