Jim Turk: Pandemics cannot be a matter of convenience

Dear Editor: As the former biosafety officer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I felt compelled to write after watching some of the news footage of the protests regarding COVID-19 restrictions going on at the Capitol. I believe that there is a sincere lack of appreciation for the severity and impact that this virus is having and will continue to have on our society.

Going back to work sooner or disregarding social distancing guidelines will not make things better — it will make them much worse.

The reality is that people will be infected at a higher rate by ignoring it. It’s especially concerning to me (as well as the millions of other immune compromised Americans) because we understand that we have an increased risk of dying from complications of infection.

You don’t have to understand math or science to understand exponential growth. People ignore restrictions, get infected, and go out and infect others. Infection is still a factor when you’re asymptomatic.

The growth rate will be astronomical.