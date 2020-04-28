Jim Turk: Pandemics cannot be a matter of convenience

Dear Editor: As the former biosafety officer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I felt compelled to write after watching some of the news footage of the protests regarding COVID-19 restrictions going on at the Capitol. I believe that there is a sincere lack of appreciation for the severity and impact that this virus is having and will continue to have on our society.
Going back to work sooner or disregarding social distancing guidelines will not make things better — it will make them much worse.
The reality is that people will be infected at a higher rate by ignoring it. It’s especially concerning to me (as well as the millions of other immune compromised Americans) because we understand that we have an increased risk of dying from complications of infection.
You don’t have to understand math or science to understand exponential growth. People ignore restrictions, get infected, and go out and infect others. Infection is still a factor when you’re asymptomatic.
The growth rate will be astronomical.
More people will die and it will cost taxpayers even more money. We will see more hospitalizations as well — disproportionately for people that don’t have insurance. They won’t get checked knowing they would be charged. When they are hospitalized, we’ll all have to foot the bill.
Also, since they won’t get checked, they won’t be tested.
The cycle will continue at a much higher rate making the “second wave” much worse than the first.
Pandemics can’t be a matter of convenience. We cannot ignore restrictions based on our own set of priorities or the economy.
Pandemics are inconvenient for everyone.
Until we figure this out as a society and take one on the chin in the short-term, we won’t see any long term economic growth and, more importantly, reduction in deaths.
Jim Turk
Madison
