Jim Turk: End discrimination against people with preexisting conditions

Dear Editor: Is racism OK? I think we would all agree that it’s not, but it’s embedded in our culture and something that needs to be addressed at the highest level. No human should be treated differently than the rest.
This is not a letter about chronic racism, however. It is about a different type of discrimination — one that can cause a shorter lifespan and poorer quality of life, is often endorsed by the government, and ultimately costs taxpayers a lot more money.
It is not the kind of thing you can capture in an iPhone video so it is not anything you’ll see on the news or shared in social media. It’s a big problem, though, and one that forces people to suffer, both psychologically and physically, not having the medications they need.
I’m referring to the millions of Americans that have preexisting conditions. These Americans are not eligible for most types of insurance and soon may have even less choice in the matter.
They also may have a limited income (e.g. unable to work) through no fault of their own, which leaves them fewer choices. The medications that they require for a better quality and, ultimately, a longer life, might not be on the plan’s formulary.
This is discrimination, pure and simple. It’s making a choice to treat a large group of people differently than their able-bodied and mentally healthy peers.
People living a normal life is a right, not a privilege. If they earn more money, they can buy a fancy car or live in a bigger house, but those that don’t shouldn’t have to sacrifice their health.
You can end this discrimination with your vote. Everyone, no matter their health or socioeconomic status, deserves the therapies and treatments that are indicative of the world's most powerful country.
Jim Turk
Madison
