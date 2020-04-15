Jim Turk: Candidates must deliver prescription drug pricing reforms

Dear Editor: I’m writing about prescription drug pricing and why this issue should be a top priority for voters in the presidential campaign. While the current focus has appropriately been on the coronavirus, it’s important not to lose sight of the other important issues that millions of Americans deal with every day.

I am one of the nearly 1 million people in the U.S. that has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic and often debilitating disease with no cure. The medications we take are our only hope for slowing down the progression of the disease until we find a cure.

I am concerned about my ability to continue paying for these medications: the median retail price of brand MS drugs is now $91,000 per year. As the price increases, so do out of pocket costs for patients.

Increasing out of pocket costs makes it harder for Americans like me to get the medications they need. Lowering drug prices has been a talking point of politicians for years now, while the cost of prescription drugs continues to rise. We need action — not talk.