Dear Editor: There appears to be a number of good candidates running for Madison mayor. What is disappointing is that there is no ranked-choice voting system whereby voters could rank their second and third choices, and so forth. In a city that is progressive it seems a shame to ignore this ranked-choice process that would not only be good for the mayoral candidates but an opportunity to add improvement to our ailing democratic representative government.
I would also like to see ranked choice for the presidential primaries. Had ranked choice been in play in the past presidential elections it is very likely that Hillary Clinton would have won Wisconsin and Al Gore would have won the nation.
Ranked-choice voting would allow voters to vote their conscience (such as ranking a third-party candidate for first choice) without consequence, and then rank as second the candidate they think has the best possibility to win against a dreaded opponent. If neither of your top two candidates gains a majority, then maybe your third choice will. The voter’s opinion carries more weight and makes voting more worthwhile. This is better democracy.
Jim Powell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.