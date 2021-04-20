Jim Powell: Food poverty — not feeding the hungry — should be criminal

Dear Editor: Just read the recent article on the zoning ordinance shutting down the “community fridge.” How ironic that, as a society, we have protections that regulate and protect neighborhoods from refrigerators that feed the hungry, but have no laws that make it a crime for there to be food poverty. It will be a day of great joy around the world when civilization evolves to the point where it is declared criminal for there to be hunger, and that law is obeyed.
Jim Powell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.