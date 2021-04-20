 Skip to main content
Jim Powell: Food poverty — not feeding the hungry — should be criminal

Dear Editor: Just read the recent article on the zoning ordinance shutting down the “community fridge.” How ironic that, as a society, we have protections that regulate and protect neighborhoods from refrigerators that feed the hungry, but have no laws that make it a crime for there to be food poverty. It will be a day of great joy around the world when civilization evolves to the point where it is declared criminal for there to be hunger, and that law is obeyed.

Jim Powell

Madison

