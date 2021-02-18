Jim Powell: Does anyone in Madison care about pesticide use?

Dear Editor: In 2017, I wrote a letter in this paper about how the city of Madison violates its own pesticide policies. In 2014, Maria Powell, executive director of the Madison Environmental Justice Organization, asked if the city of Madison was following its pesticide policies after seeing workers heavily apply pesticides in Warner Park. In the 1990s, elected officials thought that they had effectively banned the use of pesticides but as time went on, institutional memory faded and policies were ignored, as Steven Elbow has previously reported.
In response, the city created an Integrated Pest Management Policy Review task force in 2018 that met until last February, when it stopped due to the pandemic. (Curiously, all other city committees continued meeting virtually.) There is no final report and no recommendations. No elected official has raised any questions and city staff continue to poison our environment unimpeded. Meanwhile two environmental committees — Committee on the Environment and the Solid (Hazardous) Waste Committee — have been eliminated by the mayor. Is there a pattern here?
Now the city's parks department has released its 2019-20 pesticide use reports. Use of carcinogenic (and widely banned) glyphosate has increased 75% since 2019, along with pollinator-killing Imadacloprid, 2, 4-D and other chemicals. City staff seem emboldened to use more man-made poisons in a misguided quest to “correct” ecological imbalances.
After seven years of raising questions about the use of pesticides across the city, is it any wonder that we have concluded that no one cares?
Jim Powell
Madison
