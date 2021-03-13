Jim Powell: Dane County respiratory deaths declined in 2020

Dear Editor: COVID-19 is a coronavirus respiratory disease. Influenza and pneumonia are also respiratory diseases with a morbidity that has been tracked for decades by public health agencies. In 2020, Dane County had 182 reported COVID-19 deaths, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. In 2019, the official CDC respiratory death count for Dane County was 235. This decline is noteworthy in light of the pandemic and I hope your newspaper will cover this important aspect of the issue.
Jim Powell
Madison
