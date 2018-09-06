Dear Editor: As I read Spencer Black's column regarding river preservation I could not help but remember the saga of the La Farge dam. This was a project designed and partially constructed in the early 1970s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide flood protection for the Kickapoo River Valley. The concrete outlet structure was erected, the earthen embankment nearly crossed the valley, the reservoir area was cleared of heritage farms and farmers, when funding to complete the project was canceled due to pressure exerted by Sen. Gaylord Nelson and the Sierra Club. The rationale at the time was concerns about the water quality of the planned reservoir and the lost opportunity for canoeing in the reservoir area.
Again this year, as in countless others, we read of flooding and the subsequent misery, downstream of the abandoned dam site in the villages of La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove and Gays Mills.
Sen. Nelson was a thoughtful visionary and a warrior for the protection of the environment but I doubt that the residents of the Kickapoo Valley appreciated his efforts (influenced by special interest groups/nonresidents of the area) by removing an opportunity to preserve, perhaps improve the quality their lives.
Jim Nettum
Madison
