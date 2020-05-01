Jim Morello: U.S. is better than GOP lawmakers give it credit for

Dear Editor: It appears that state Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin were asleep in class when it came to the information presented to them by the voters of their state. When faced with the prospect of doing one's civic duty during a viral pandemic, the voters not only did themselves proud but the rest of the country as well. They attempted to teach said lawmakers that the American people will put up with only so much. When I say the American people I am not referring to either the far right or left of the populace that refuse to listen to anyone else's thoughts or ideas. I will in fact make a statement that, in my own opinion was the case regarding the April election. The people who the rest of us saw standing in those lines, some with faces covered, some not were what I had raised my right hand and swore to defend so many years ago. They have witnessed things done to their country by those whose only thoughts are for themselves and like minded individuals. This country is better than what the Republican lawmakers give it credit for, the voters in an attempt to speak out for change from business as usual have sent a message. A message, it appears that their lawmakers have failed to learn from. I can only conclude that these lawmakers had been preoccupied during the time when they needed to pay more heed to the lesson being bestowed upon them. But they need not worry, I am sure they will be given a refresher lesson in November.