Jim McCarten: Republicans' strategies result in defeat

Dear Editor: During the last election I can only imagine how the Republicans felt. I’m sure even in their wildest dreams they couldn’t believe that Milwaukee would be reduced to five polling places, coupled with the need to risk your life to vote. As Humphrey Bogart said in the Maltese Falcon, “the stuff that dreams are made of.” But as they gathered together on Election Day to scrape the enamel off the black bird not to reveal diamonds and jewels but stunning and overwhelming defeat.