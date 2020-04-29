Jim McCarten: Republicans' strategies result in defeat

Jim McCarten: Republicans' strategies result in defeat

Dear Editor: During the last election I can only imagine how the Republicans felt. I’m sure even in their wildest dreams they couldn’t believe that Milwaukee would be reduced to five polling places, coupled with the need to risk your life to vote. As Humphrey Bogart said in the Maltese Falcon, “the stuff that dreams are made of.” But as they gathered together on Election Day to scrape the enamel off the black bird not to reveal diamonds and jewels but stunning and overwhelming defeat.

Jim McCarten

Milton

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics