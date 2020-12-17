Jim Martin: Fentress is right about fee and dividend plan

Dear Editor: First, I want to thank the editors for choosing to publish the Liz Fentress column, "It's up to us to be climate superheroes." Second, I agree with Ms. Fentress that the fee and dividend plan is the best choice to reduce fossil carbon; we need to get it passed as soon as possible. Finally, I want to add that many may not realize the power of the fee to help people choose to conserve. With the higher prices for heating and cooling, we will find it worthwhile to improve insulation in homes. Vehicle manufacturers will find it easier to sell vehicles with lighter materials. We will find that it is clear that we should choose certain products that use less fossil carbon. For example, I may choose either an apple or a banana today, but if the fee drives up the price of one, I will likely choose the other.
Jim Martin
Huntington Beach, California
