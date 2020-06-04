Jim Maas: Violence is not co-opting the protest movement, it's embraced

Dear Editor: “Let the urgent cry for justice be heard” was The Cap Times editorial headline.

“Petitioning by nonviolent mass movements for fundamental change is vital. It cannot be overshadowed by the destructive actions of a few. We dare not allow attention to be drawn away from the urgent cry for justice.”

Lovely sentiment, however, violence is NOT co-opting these events. They are part of the “rebellion.” Does the Editorial Board not read Cap Times stories?

"Madison protest organizers defend vandalism as 'contributions to liberation'" — The Cap Times headline, June 1

“Our organizations will not denounce any black person’s display of grief and/or rage,” said Mahnker Dahnweih of Freedom Inc. “All actions against racist state violence are justified, and we will not minimize these contributions to liberation.”

She added: “Thank all the youth freedom fighters who were in the streets fighting last night and Saturday night. Every action is a contribution to liberation.”

She referred to the current unrest as a “rebellion” and that the Black Lives Matter movement is uncompromising. “We are here to put you on notice,” she said. “You either get with the movement or the movement gets you.”