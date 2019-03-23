Dear Editor: Madison has an opportunity to elect new city leadership to address critical issues of equity and sustainability that have kept Madison from achieving true greatness. Tag Evers promises bold action to help make Madison a healthy, vibrant city for everyone. I believe he has the commitment, compassion, and leadership skills to fulfill this promise. Tag has been endorsed in his candidacy for City Council District 13 by an impressive list of close to 20 past and current local elected officials. He has my strong support, and I encourage others to support him also.
Jim Lorman
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.