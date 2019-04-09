Our community needs a school superintendent who trusts and advocates for Madison Metropolitan School District staff. Here is a short quote from Jen Cheatham’s open letter to the community which demonstrates she is not such a person: “including our staff of color and white co-conspirators.”
This was a demeaning letter declaring that all teachers, all staff, are racists. There is no evidence that this is true.
Her willingness to make accusations against an entire staff is so senseless and demeaning it can only foment greater staff distrust and future student incidents.
The MMSD has a decades-long record of hiring mediocre superintendents and Cheatham fits the profile. We need a superintendent who treats all staff as professionals and who is willing to take advantage of his or her institutional knowledge and educational wisdom. Instead, the MMSD is superintended by someone who thrives on secrecy, who surrounds herself with like-minded assistants and who considers herself all-knowing. Cheatham is a default hire with a contract making her almost impossible to fire. But it is time for her to go.
Will the new school board have the resolve to send her on her way?
Jim Leidel
Madison
