Jim Hoelzel: Monona's debt level warrants discussion

Dear Editor: An unspoken issue in the April Monona election is the high amounts of debt dollars that the city has issued. Debt level is almost at the Wisconsin statutory limit and one of the highest of ANY Wisconsin city. Madison’s debt is half the state law limits compared to Monona being nearly the legal limit. Many state cities are at a small fraction as opposed to Monona at 80%.
In addition, the city will be incurring more millions of debt dollars to buy new park land and rehab current parks.
Yet, the council did not consider reducing the dollars that fund daily services. It did not consider reducing or contracting out items like library, recreation or police. Instead, the city took a quarter-million dollars from city reserves to balance the budget.
Many families and governments have cut back to conserve for the unknown future during a pandemic. We appear to be spending more at a time of unemployment and layoffs and while folks are fearful about their financial future. Doesn’t make sense. This discretionary use of additional debt should be discussed in the upcoming elections and positions defined.
Jim Hoelzel
Monona
