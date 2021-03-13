Jim Hoelzel: Monona should zone vacant Novitiate property for development

Dear Editor: The city of Monona is landlocked with limited options for increasing our tax base and a high debt amount (80% of state law limit). A rare opportunity is to both reduce city debt and at the same time increase our tax base. Carefully zoning much of the vacant Novitiate property to multifamily residential (either condo or multifamily) would provide an attractive addition.
Olbrich Regional Park is 1.4 miles from the Novitiate property. It offers a full range of services from a beach, playing fields and boat launch to many acres of open land. Creating a “small” 11-acre park (a very short distance away) would probably not offer any different uses. Monona already offers a full range of similar park facilities (which have been extensively enhanced) with taxpayer-financed debt.
We are in a pandemic with many residents financially hurting. The future is unknown. Tasteful development would benefit the city's financial position while exerting careful zoning of this lakefront treasure.
Jim Hoelzel
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.