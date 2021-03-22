Jim Hoelzel: Monona Novitiate property is too expensive for a park

Dear Editor: The vacant 10-acre Monona Novitiate property was purchased at a cost of $8.6 million. At 10 acres, the per acre cost is $860,000.
If funds can be raised to cover 50% of cost, the per acre cost is reduced to $430,000. Even at 50%, this property is priced at an amazing level. The per acre cost is near that of Chicago. Certainly not for a local city park when a larger similar facility is 1.4 miles away.
If the remaining cost of $4.3 million was financed with debt, each man, woman and child would be responsible to pay $524 (plus interest and the cost to improve land) in their city tax bills over a period of time. Because of the Broadway commercial development, the city is already at 80% of the state law limit.
After public input and studies, alternatives include carefully zoned condos and apartments. Monona cannot afford to finance between $430,000 and $860,000 per acre of vacant land.
Jim Hoelzel
Monona
