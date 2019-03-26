Dear Editor: I am deeply concerned about the ongoing contract disputes between Dane County and the Henry Vilas Zoological Society. For 105 years, the Henry Vilas Zoological Society has served one single mission: Support the Henry Vilas Zoo. In that time, the two organizations have seemingly enjoyed a strong and productive partnership, to the benefit of the greater Madison community and beyond.
From my lens as the president and CEO of a bank, having a savings account is just good financial sense, whether you’re an individual or a nonprofit. An endowment is fiscally responsible and quite common in the nonprofit world. Additionally, HVZS has had a four-star ranking on Charity Navigator for a number of years, and I have read the audited financials as well. The society seems to manage money wisely and has significant support from the local corporate community, all of which benefits the Henry Vilas Zoo. As a member of the HVZS’ Leadership Council, a corporate donor, and a father, it comforts me knowing that the HVZS is planning for future generations. The society and county have had such a long-standing partnership, a track record of successful operations, and an established reputation in the community — why start over from scratch? Why trade private dollars for taxpayer dollars?
The math simply doesn’t work out, Mr. Parisi. Proposing a budget amendment of over $600,000 for nine full-time county employees (a number that will only continue to exponentially increase), but claiming that the society pays too much at $900,000 for 65 total employees? Outsourcing concessions and gift staff, and hiring a private fundraising group is also going to come at a price, not just to taxpayers but to all guests.
With all of the divisiveness in the world, let’s focus on the common goal we all want: the health and success of our beloved zoo. For the benefit of our community, it’s time to go back to the negotiating table, with mediation if needed.
Jim Hegenbarth
president and CEO, Park Bank
