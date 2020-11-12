Jim Goodman: Democrats can't grasp that running as Republican Lite doesn't work

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund’s column, "After a wrenching election, a moment of unbridled joy," captured the feelings of many who are exhausted and now, finally relieved. For many, Biden, was not the candidate they wished for, but he was someone else. While there is no doubt he is a good and sincere person, to many of us, he represents the same centrist Democratic philosophy that is rejected by the generation of young activist voters who feel everyone deserves good affordable health care, a living wage job, an economy that protects rather than exploits the environment and a society that is finally ready to undo and repair the damage caused by 500 years of systemic racism.
The Democratic Party of Biden is, at least rhetorically, not opposed to these ideas, but it appears that in Fanlund’s opinion, sticking in the middle or, as many in the leadership of the Democratic Party, espouse, shifting even further to the right is the winning strategy. There is a misconception that progressive Democrats were responsible for the failure of a "blue wave” to sweep the nation on Election Day, but those candidates who ran on Medicare for All and a Green New Deal overwhelmingly won their races.
Running as Republican Lite does not work, and the Democrats can’t seem to get their heads around that. Fanlund asks, “So, you from the far left, how do you like him now?” I’d say, unless the supposed “Party of the Left” really embraces ideas of the left — not very well.
Jim Goodman
Wonewoc
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!