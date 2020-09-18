Jim Forrest: Fanlund's 'Trump voters' column is right

Dear Editor: I couldn't agree more with Paul Fanlund's Sept. 11 column, "A more charitable take on Donald Trump voters"
Dumping on people creates more hatred. And we already have more than enough of that, on both sides of the aisle.
Jim Forrest
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!