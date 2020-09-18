 Skip to main content
Jim Forrest: Fanlund's 'Trump voters' column is right

Jim Forrest: Fanlund's 'Trump voters' column is right

Dear Editor: I couldn't agree more with Paul Fanlund's Sept. 11 column, "A more charitable take on Donald Trump voters"

Dumping on people creates more hatred. And we already have more than enough of that, on both sides of the aisle.

Jim Forrest

Madison

