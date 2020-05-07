Jim Fleischmann: Time to start regional reopening in Wisconsin

Dear Editor: The zeroes are flying again. That’s the number of new COVID-19 infections yesterday in Dane County. But that’s become common in Dane County, population 546,000, as daily reports have routinely registered zero to six new cases a day. There really is no longer a local epidemic. While my family continues to take appropriate measures to contain potential health impacts it is time to take action correcting over-aggressive measures, including continued lockdown statewide. This takes a toll, with record unemployment on the horizon, but more importantly a human toll.

Elsewhere, some ultra-conservative governors have opened up all restrictions on state activity, for political reasons. This is not what I advocate for. Evers, who I have supported strongly in the past, is missing the mark by continuing to lock down the state and Dane completely until the end of the month. It is time to loosen restrictions, and do a county by county implementation, as Dane County and points to the north and west do not have a real ongoing epidemic. Liberal counties in northern California have just started opening businesses, including dentists, optometrists, personal care specialists, and others — it’s time we do the same. But the human toll includes thousands of seniors in assisted living and nursing homes, who aren't getting personal attention anymore. My mother, at an assisted living facility has been left to stay in her room. Without daily walks her leg muscles and balance have deteriorated. She has gone from falling on rare occasions to falling several times per week. For lack of personal contact she has indicated she doesn't have a will to live. Yesterday family has taken her to a rehab facility and we can only hope and pray. But overzealous sheltering takes a serious toll.