Jim Doherty: Edgewood is acting up as a bad neighbor

Dear Editor: As a onetime Adams Street homeowner viewing the Edgewood dispute from afar, I can only wonder what has come over those folks. Rather than continuing to accommodate themselves to the constraints inherent in their 56-acre campus, they’re blaming their neighbors for fabricating those constraints. After coexisting more or less amicably for decades, they’re blowing everything up over the expansion of their athletic program, of all things. It’s nuts! Of course the City Council has no choice but to uphold the Plan Commission’s refusal to permit bright lights on Edgewood’s athletic field. It’s a no-brainer. When a bad neighbor acts up, the authorities have to step in.