Jim Daubert: I'm not better off than I was four years ago

Dear Editor: Regarding the coming election question, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?" I reply with a resounding no!
Economically, our family is not better off in spite of the the major tax bill Trump railroaded through, where 83% of it went to the upper one tenth of 1% of the U.S.' wealthiest citizens and corporations.
We are senior citizens who are on fixed incomes. In the last two years our health insurance premiums have increased $6,000 per year. However, we are not getting better coverage. Our out-of-pocket expenses for health care have increased as well.
The Trump Republican crew’s obsession with destroying the Affordable Care Act has spoofed the health insurance market and caused premiums to rise. Companies don’t want to take huge losses if the Supreme Court decides in favor of the Republican litigators who maintain that Obamacare is illegal.
I shudder to think about our country’s debt and weakened health due to Mr. Trump’s ineffective leadership in managing the horrible pandemic we are experiencing. Again, we citizens will have to pay financially and emotionally for his preventative failures in management of this issue. This pandemic has already cost nearly 200,000 lives in the U.S. and trillions of dollars of taxpayers money.' Very sad and regrettable!
Jim Daubert
Waunakee
