Dear Editor: Dipesh Navsaria's thoughtful column, “Schools as symptoms, not the source," which appeared in the June 5 issue of the Cap Times, dug deeply into, and offered an explanation for, the behavior problems in the Madison Metropolitan School District. There is however a deeper aspect that was not mentioned.
Culture. Progressives can talk all they want about solutions to the behavior problems faced by MMSD. However, if the “we know what needs to be done” referred to in the article does not include the need for good parenting, whatever is done to improve behavior among the “almost” all African-American children the author sees coming through Dane County Juvenile Detention will bear little fruit. Nationally, with over 70 percent of African American children born to single women, significant stress to the mother and struggles for survival can be expected. Regardless of race, a child raised in the absence of a nurturing, loving and supportive father or male role model is at a disadvantage. In figuring out how “to get it right” in MMSD, self-damaging aspects of the culture in which the student is raised cannot be ignored or dismissed.
Cultural change does not come easily. But there must be change if disruption in classrooms is to be reduced in any significant and meaningful way and, very importantly, achievement gaps closed. Government programs that enable self-damaging lifestyles of parents to continue generationally need to be repaired or changed. Do we have the courage to do that?
Jim Bolitho
Town of Middleton
