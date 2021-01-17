Jim Blair: We need someone to lead the U.S.

Dear Editor: Recent events make it clear that someone needs to step up to lead this country.
The COVID-19 pandemic is killing Americans at a record rate. The two new (and effective) vaccines are being produced rapidly, but not being injected nearly as fast.
And remember those two Navy hospital ships that were deployed to Atlantic and Pacific ports in the spring? They each arrived with beds and medical staff for over 1,000 at a time when there were not enough patients to make it worth using them, so they were sent back.
Well there are enough patients now, so why doesn't someone bring them back?
We need a commander in chief who will deal with our problems instead of playing golf and trying to find someone — ANYONE — to overturn the 2020 election.
Jim Blair
Madison
