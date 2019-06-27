Dear Editor: Matt Cordio seems to believe President Donald Trump is doing great things for our country, such as "kept his promises," "fixing the broken immigration system," "getting rid of ridiculous regulations," "cut our taxes," and "improved the economy," with the exception of the tariff war which "endangers Wisconsin’s booming economy."
Economic data shows the Wisconsin economy has lagged over the last eight years, including two-plus years of Trump when compared to some other Midwest states and particularly Minnesota. The national economy has indeed moved forward during the past two years but has not ‘boomed’ and is about comparable to how it moved for six years preceding Trump. Trump promised better health care and lower costs when campaigning in 2016. To date, nothing. He has done nothing to “fix” the immigration system other than to separate children from their parents and put everyone into "camps." It is interesting how it was Republican leadership that blocked a comprehensive bipartisan bill on immigration a few years ago that may have mitigated many of the current immigration issues. Among the "ridiculous regulations" Trump "got rid of" are regulations protecting consumers and protecting our environment including clean air and water among many other safeguards for the average citizen. Most of us received a small tax cut which has been offset by higher prices as a result of Trump's economic policies and tariffs. So, yes Mr. Cordio, the tariff wars Trump created hurt farmers, businesses and consumers. But the fact is Trump has not actually done anything that actually improves the lives of average working people, and there are a lot promises he made that he hasn’t kept!
Jim Billings
Black Earth
