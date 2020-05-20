Jim Angevine: Johnson should focus on dereliction of COVID-19 duty, not Hunter Biden

Dear Editor: In a recent column, Paul Fanlund reported on Sen. Ron Johnson plans, this summer, to release information concerning Hunter Biden's relationship with a Ukraine utility. Johnson's time would be better spent investigating the response to "Crimson Contagion," a simulation by HHS, reported in detail on March 20 in the the New York Times.

From January to August 2019, the simulation tracked a viral pandemic originating in China, spreading worldwide. The final report, drafted last October and presented to Congress in December, predicted insufficient funding, lack of production capacity for masks and ventilators, confusion regarding roles of HHS, FEMA, and Homeland Security, and many other deficiencies.

This simulation and its conclusions appear to have been overlooked entirely, the president dismissing the early epidemic in the U.S. as insignificant and then as a Democratic "hoax," leaving us unprepared for the consequences of COVID-19 when it hit in force.

In the investigation of what led to this catastrophe the true culprits must be revealed. Sen. Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, must be a powerful force in that investigation, which will undoubtedly reveal a pattern of denial, dereliction of duty and delay. His attention should be focused there, rather than wasting time and resources revisiting the Hunter Biden issue.