Dear Editor: Like many other older folks we know, Sandy and I fully support the End of Life Options Act bill and we urge Wisconsin’s lawmakers to pass it for the reasons Dr. Robert Sander so eloquently articulates in his column. Seven states and the District of Columbia have granted terminally ill patients the autonomy to decide how and when they want their lives to end. The results have been gratifying and enlightening. Those of us who endure the anguish of witnessing friends and loved ones undergo prolonged suffering understand only too well how reassuring it would be to know a humane option is available. This is not about politics. It’s about compassion, kindness, dignity.
Jim and Sandy Doherty
Spring Green
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.