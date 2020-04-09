Jill Nachreiner: Please report more on COVID-19 research, policy

Dear Editor: I have been impressed and grateful at efforts by local media to continue their mission while maximizing safety. Everyday I look for information in print, social media and on air about the pandemic, virology, immunology, epidemiology and public health from the world class scientists at the UW and about local plans from health care institutions for coping with COVID-19 and more from local public health officials. Media is finally reporting a tiny bit of this but not enough. I'm good with how businesses are coping, how to help and feel good stories about how people are helping and coping. But, truly, many of us can access videos of kids dancing and pets acting cute. We cannot access the scientists, public officials and public health personnel without your help. Please give us more research and policy based information.