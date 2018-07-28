Dear Editor: In college I overdrew my checking account and called my mom to tell her the bank made a mistake. She explained my account was overdrawn because I’d spent more money than I deposited and learned that banking was never addressed in my K-12 education. I was taught to sew a vest and safely use a circular saw but never balance a checkbook (paper or electronic). By contrast, my mother attended a school where each student opened a passbook savings account and made weekly deposits.
It was pure luck I didn’t overdraw my account sooner and I was fortunate to have a supportive family to help me. It’s with this experience in mind, that I’ve chosen to support Cynthia Kaump for Wisconsin treasurer.
Cynthia plans to restore the “Childhood Literacy Program” in the Office of the State Treasurer if elected. It will be modeled on one she pioneered as director of communications and community outreach for the state treasurer in 2012. The program distributed piggy banks to help pre-school students learn basic savings and taught high school students to balance a digital checkbook and prepare a basic tax return. I know a program like this would have prevented my overdraft predicament later in life.
The financial literacy of Wisconsin youth is vital to preparing them for adulthood and the workforce. In the democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 14, I’m voting Cynthia Kaump for treasurer because she values giving children the tools to build a better financial future.
Jessica Reilly
Madison
