Jessica Lopez: Provide work authorization permits for undocumented parents

Dear Editor: Over 5 million children have a parent with no legal status. It is appalling that many of these hardworking parents are being detained when they are going grocery shopping or taking their children to school. These families continuously live in fear with no solution in sight.
The current immigration system has contributed to the rising number of immigrants due to immigration court backlogs and the reality that there is no “line” for many individuals in the community. Additionally, the punitive nature of the system encourages people to stay. If an applicant wanted to sponsor a parent (who has no legal status), it is most likely that the parent would have to leave the country for either three or 10 years depending on the length of their residence within the country without permission.
Immigration reform needs to focus on the existing population of undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S. Having no documentation is a civil violation, not a criminal offense. As the daughter of undocumented immigrants, my family had to endure a 5-year lawsuit that had to be settled out of court due to potential anti-immigrant sentiments we would face in a trial. Every child, regardless of their parents’ status, has a right to be raised by their parents. Providing work authorization permits for undocumented parents would provide them with the ability to live their lives without fear and provide for their families. Why should we cause additional harms to these families when they are already vulnerable and oppressed?
Jessica Lopez
Madison
