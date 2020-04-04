Jessica Cavazos: Vote yes for Marsy's Law on April 7

Dear Editor: This April election is a very important one for anyone who has ever been a victim of domestic violence. I believe Marsy’s Law will bring justice and relief to victims while creating safe communities where all members thrive. I look forward to voting YES on additional rights for crime victims and I hope you’ll join me.

For anyone who has been the victim of a crime or seen a loved one become a victim, this choice is obvious. As a domestic violence survivor and a strong advocate for women’s rights, I know how important victims’ rights are throughout the difficult legal process. I truly believe that in order to protect survivors and ensure they feel safe to come forward, we need to level the playing field between victims and the accused.

I believe that the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment will make a huge difference in the lives of crime victims, granting them simple rights like the right to timely information about their own case or the right to be heard throughout the legal process.

I hope you’ll join me in voting YES on the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment and help give victims the equal rights they deserve.

Jessica Cavazos

Fitchburg

