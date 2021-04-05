Jessica Billings: Federal climate plan should include carbon fee and dividend

Dear Editor: As we approach Earth Day 2021, the Biden administration has announced that it will host a climate summit, an event aimed at persuading countries to strengthen their greenhouse gas reduction pledges, including the United States. In addition to clean energy standards and regulations, a federal climate plan should include a carbon fee and dividend, which would put a price on carbon emissions and return revenue to American households. Putting a steadily rising tax on carbon emissions would drive the economy's transition to clean energy, while the dividend would offset increased energy costs to Americans. As a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing climate change is one of my top priorities for our leaders in government. I urge Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to support this approach to climate action.
Jessica Billings
Madison
