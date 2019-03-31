Dear Editor: I'm voting for TJ Mertz and Cris Carusi for Madison School Board and I urge other to do so. TJ has fought for six years for the students of MMSD. With respect to the other six board members, he does more research, puts in more time, and knows more about the different sides to various issues than all of them combined. Why would we want to lose such a valuable asset like TJ? Furthermore, he pushes for full transparency from the district administration, something that is sorely lacking now in MMSD. TJ listens and refuses to take knee-jerk positions on anything. That can only benefit us.
I trust Cris Carusi to act similarly and fight for PUBLIC dollars to be spent on PUBLIC schools with PUBLIC oversight in the form of a democratically elected School Board. Both candidates believe in innovation and understand MMSD is not currently serving the needs of all of its students. However, they know that given freedom and resources to teach, our wonderful MMSD staff can and would innovate to reach more children if they were allowed to so. Cris and TJ will fight for that autonomy and those resources.
Jesse Lyne
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.