Dear Editor: I would like to suggest that people are fleeing Central and South America because of North American drug use. We need to do more than add to a border wall. Drug gangs are making lot of money. Governments are getting a share of that money. Why would a government want to give up highly profitable positions and return to civilian life? No one has mentioned the demand side of drug trafficking. Perhaps arguing over a fence is easier than facing real problems and coming to solutions. Just one of the billions of dollars now argued about would have far-reaching positive effects.
Jess Powell
Madison
