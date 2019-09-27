Dear Editor: If the GOP would begin taking climate change seriously, they would sweep elections. The first Dem that takes gun control off the bargaining table will destroy Trump in the upcoming election. Dave Zweifel misses the obvious in his column.
Jess H. Steindorf
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.