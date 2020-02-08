Jerry Murphy: Under Trump, the State of the Union is dysfunctional

Dear Editor: Once again our president has proved himself to be the Great Liar and the Great Divider, instead of trying to inspire and unite our badly torn country.
He provided endless exaggerations, misstatements and outright lies in a badly disguised campaign speech. He took credit mainly for an economic revival that was well underway the day he took office. If anything, his economic policies have hurt the economy, just ask any Wisconsin farmer. Mr. President, facts matter, but you seem to only have a passing acquaintance with facts and truth.
Two more things were disgusting Tuesday evening. First, the site of bought-and-paid-for GOP legislators yelling "Four more years." Second was Trump giving the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, perhaps the nation's most famous racist and bigot. How appropriate. I think if Mother Theresa were still alive, she would send her Medal of Freedom back.
I hope the voters remember this display of hideous behavior this fall and send every gutless GOP candidate into retirement.
Jerry Murphy
Monona
