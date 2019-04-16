Dear Editor: I have been following the project to redevelop the former Truman Olson property on South Park Street. I cannot understand why the City of Madison's request for proposal is calling for a two-story grocery store on the site. On what planet are grocery stores configured on two floors? How do the customers get their shopping carts from the produce department on first floor to the dairy case on level two? What are they thinking, especially if a two-story grocery store is more costly to build and operate than a traditional single-story retail layout?
Jerry Lynch
Madison
